Newport Pagnell's Skintopia Beauty wins big at the prestigious IIAA Salon Awards
The awards, run by the International Institute for Anti-Ageing, celebrate excellence in skin health and non-invasive beauty treatments across the UK. Skintopia came home with 'Salon of Excellence', beating competition from hundreds of clinics nationwide.
Skintopia Beauty, based in the heart of Newport Pagnell, has built a loyal following thanks to its results-led, science-backed approach to skincare. Specialising in non-invasive skin treatments, the clinic uses prescription and medical-grade skincare from brands like Environ, Obagi and Advanced Nutrition Skin Supplements. It also offers advanced skin analysis using the Observ 520x skin scanner – one of the most sophisticated diagnostic tools in the world.
Clinic founder Jade Clark said: “This award means the world to us. We’re a small, independent clinic, but we’ve always believed in doing things properly – putting skin health first, with expert-led, personalised care. We’re proud to represent Newport Pagnell on a national stage and incredibly grateful to our wonderful clients who’ve supported us every step of the way.”
Skintopia also offers a carefully curated range of makeup services using Et Al Beauty Collective, blending skin health with natural beauty.
To learn more about Skintopia Beauty or to book a skin consultation, visit www.skintopiabeauty.com or follow @skintopiabeauty on Instagram.