Newport Pagnell's Skintopia Beauty wins big at the prestigious IIAA Salon Awards
The awards, run by the International Institute for Anti-Ageing, celebrate excellence in skin health and non-invasive beauty treatments across the UK. Skintopia was came home with 'Salon of Excellence' , beating competition from hundreds of clinics nationwide.
Skintopia Beauty, based in the heart of Newport Pagnell, has built a loyal following thanks to its results-led, science-backed approach to skincare. Specialising in non-invasive skin treatments, the clinic uses prescription and medical-grade skincare from brands like Environ, Obagi and Advanced Nutrition Skin Supplements. It also offers advanced skin analysis using the Observ 520x skin scanner – one of the most sophisticated diagnostic tools in the world.
Clinic founder Jade Clark said:
“This award means the world to us. We’re a small, independent clinic, but we’ve always believed in doing things properly – putting skin health first, with expert-led, personalised care. We’re proud to represent Newport Pagnell on a national stage and incredibly grateful to our wonderful clients who’ve supported us every step of the way.”
Skintopia also offers a carefully curated range of makeup services using Et Al Beauty Collective, blending skin health with natural beauty.
To learn more about Skintopia Beauty or to book a skin consultation, visit www.skintopiabeauty.com or follow @skintopiabeauty on Instagram.