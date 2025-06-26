Newport Pagnell's Skintopia Beauty wins big at the prestigious IIAA Salon Awards

Local skin clinic Skintopia Beauty has been recognised on the national stage, taking home a top honour at this year’s IIAA Salon Awards, held in London this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, run by the International Institute for Anti-Ageing, celebrate excellence in skin health and non-invasive beauty treatments across the UK. Skintopia was came home with 'Salon of Excellence' , beating competition from hundreds of clinics nationwide.

Skintopia Beauty, based in the heart of Newport Pagnell, has built a loyal following thanks to its results-led, science-backed approach to skincare. Specialising in non-invasive skin treatments, the clinic uses prescription and medical-grade skincare from brands like Environ, Obagi and Advanced Nutrition Skin Supplements. It also offers advanced skin analysis using the Observ 520x skin scanner – one of the most sophisticated diagnostic tools in the world.

Clinic founder Jade Clark said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Clark (Skintopia) with iiaa owners David and Tracey Alpert

“This award means the world to us. We’re a small, independent clinic, but we’ve always believed in doing things properly – putting skin health first, with expert-led, personalised care. We’re proud to represent Newport Pagnell on a national stage and incredibly grateful to our wonderful clients who’ve supported us every step of the way.”

Skintopia also offers a carefully curated range of makeup services using Et Al Beauty Collective, blending skin health with natural beauty.

To learn more about Skintopia Beauty or to book a skin consultation, visit www.skintopiabeauty.com or follow @skintopiabeauty on Instagram.