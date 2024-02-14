Nick Hewer, Lord Sugar’s former right-hand man, supports the Franklins £50 Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lord Sugar’s former right-hand man is encouraging teams to sign up to take part in the Apprentice-style fundraising challenge, organised by prominent legal firm Franklins Solicitors LLP.

Each team taking part receives £50 and has three months to turn the seed funding into more however they choose – from cake sales to car washes, sponsored walks to black tie events.

The 2024 challenge will run from Tuesday 20 February to Tuesday 21 May with the underlying aim of fighting hunger, fuelling wellness and changing local lives. Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000 for local charities, showcasing the potential for collective efforts to bring about meaningful transformation.

Nick Hewer with Andrea Smith (Partner) and Simon Long (Managing Partner) at Franklins Solicitors

Nick Hewer, who lives in Northamptonshire, said: “The Franklins £50 Challenge is a brilliant initiative to test your entrepreneurial skills and see how you could grow £50 seed funding into substantial funds for charities across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes. I’d encourage everyone to consider forming a team and taking part in this creative team-building challenge.”

Andrea Smith, Partner at Franklins Solicitors, said: “We are so grateful to Nick for lending his support to the challenge. We’re hoping to secure a record number of teams taking part this year and would ask companies, organisations, associations and clubs to sign up before the challenge starts on Tuesday 20 February.”

Eight charities from across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire have been selected to benefit from the challenge: Cynthia Spencer Hospice, the Hope Centre, The Lewis Foundation, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Willen Hospice, MK Act, Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA.

Franklins is encouraging companies and organisations to sign up to take part in the 2024 £50 Challenge before it starts on Tuesday 20 February. To register visit: www.franklins50.co.uk