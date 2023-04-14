Noodle King Takeaway restaurant set to open its sixth franchise in Milton Keynes

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being held to mark the opening of the sixth franchise of Noodle King Takeaway in Milton Keynes.

The restaurant, in Whaddon Way, Bletchley, will be introducing some new Chinese cuisine recipes and provide food tastings on the day.

The event, on May 27, will also give customers the opportunity to take part in a number of fun games including a lucky draw.

Noodle King is a chain of Chinese takeaways creating traditional and classic Chinese dishes.

A spokesman said: “All of our popular sauces and recipes are standards across all our branches, unifying the taste and our brand.

"For example what goes into creating one of our most popular Sweet & Sour sauces is that it’s made with a different combination of fruits.

"The aromas from the fruits mixed together gives the sauce an extra layer of flavour, above just being sweet and sour.

"All our sauces are carefully created and cooked, and hopefully will receive customer approval.

He added: "At Noodle King Milton Keynes Takeaway, we provide popular Chinese food to takeaway or collect.

"It is so easy and fast to order online with a full menu online so you can order your favourite dishes and have them delivered to your door.”

The takeaway offers a range of dishes including soups, sweet and sour/balls dishes, curry dishes, chicken and beef dishes, barbecue pork dishes, roast duck, prawns, squid and vegetable dishes. There are also vegetarian options, desserts and set meals.