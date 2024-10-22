Offices with CBX-factor expected to attract relocating firms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Impressive office suites in a high profile building in the heart of Milton Keynes’ business district are being brought to market by leading commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond.

According to agency surveyor Nick Bosworth, businesses seeking relocation will be drawn to CBXii due to its mix of offices, retail and leisure amenities.

“CBXii is part of Midsummer Walk, which offers a variety of cafes, restaurants and fitness facilities nearby, providing excellent amenities for both occupiers and visitors,” he said.

A standout feature of CBXii is its secure multi-storey parking, with a ratio of one space per 275 sq ft, an uncommon advantage in the city. The ground floor retail options and close proximity to the shopping centre and Milton Keynes train station further enhance its appeal, said Nick.

The CBXii offices in Milton Keynes.

Kirkby Diamond has been instructed to market the third-floor office suites at CBXii East, available for individual occupancy or as a combined space. A refurbished 6,884 sq ft suite is ready for immediate occupation, with an additional 5,477 sq ft suite becoming available in March 2025.

The vacant suite features new carpeting and an open-plan layout. The neighbouring suite is currently tenanted, although not occupied, and has the potential to be occupied as is, or to undergo a CAT A refurbishment. The suites could be combined to give an occupier the whole floor, added Nick.

On the second floor, a 13,019 sq ft suite will be available from March 2025, and from January next year, a mezzanine suite of 6,887 sq ft becomes vacant.

All four suites benefit from air conditioning, full access raised flooring, a manned reception, two six-person passenger lifts, toilets and shower facilities.

Located at the centre of the UK’s ‘innovation corridor’, stretching between Oxford and Cambridge, Milton Keynes is ideally positioned and impeccably connected to the rest of the UK, providing a stimulus for the city’s constant growth, and a strong competitive advantage for businesses that choose to base themselves there.