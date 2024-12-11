Olney-based Pickles Pet Pantry wins two Silver Awards at National SME Business Awards

Celebrating with their manufacturer of own brand Only in Olney. Left to right: Hilton Ruddick, Katie Parker & Jack Avery

Pickles Pet Pantry, an independent pet retailer in Olney, Buckinghamshire, is celebrating an outstanding achievement following their success at the National SME Business Awards.

Owner Katie Parker took home two prestigious silver awards at the ceremony held in the Bobby Moore Suite at Wembley Stadium last Friday, which was attended by over 600 guests.

Pickles Pet Pantry had already made a significant mark in the business world after winning two gold awards at the regional SME Awards for the Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire area earlier this year, in the categories of Retailer of the Year and New Business of the Year. These

wins qualified them to compete at the national level, where they were finalists in three categories: Retailer of the Year, Business Leader (Small Business), and Best New Business.

Pam & Dave Parker Co-owners of Pickles Pet Pantry

Katie Parker was awarded silver in the Business Leader (Small Business) category, a result of a public vote. She also earned a second silver award in the Best New Business category, which was judged by a panel.

Reflecting on her achievement, Kate shared, "It still hasn't quite sunk in! When I started Pickles Pet Pantry, I never imagined I’d be standing here with two national awards. This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and support from my family and the local community. I’m beyond proud of all we have achieved. If you're unsure of what to do next in your career, feeling unhappy, or dreaming wild dreams, remember, there’s never a right time - taking the plunge might just be the chance you've been waiting for. None of this would have been possible without my business partners Pam Parker, David Parker, and Jack Avery."

Adding a heart-warming touch to the night, Kate was accompanied by Mac, the service dog, who also had a place at the table. Mac joined Katie and her family on stage to accept the second award, making for a memorable official image of the occasion.

Katie was joined at the event by representatives from businesses that have supported her journey, including GA Pet Foods, The Pet Industry Federation, and Tropiclean. Former MP for Milton Keynes, Ben Everitt, was also present to offer congratulations.

Katie Parker & Paul Mercer From Tropiclean

The SME Business Awards celebrate the achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises across the UK, highlighting exceptional leadership, innovation, and community impact. The national finals at Wembley were a prestigious occasion, underscoring the magnitude of these recognitions in the UK business landscape.