Olney business takes home two prestigious national awards

George Davies Turf and Stone is celebrating after winning the overall Principal Award for Supplier Exceptional Service for the second time in a row and the Service Excellence Award at The British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI) awards.

Taking place on Friday 6th December, Owner and Founder George Davies took members of his team and several customers along to the award ceremony which was hosted at the iconic JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane London.

The British Association of Landscape Industries is the leading Trade Association representing all landscape professionals - from design, build and maintenance through to supply, training and education. Over 900 Accredited members represent some of the best landscaping businesses across the country, from large corporations, to local traders, to individual designers.

Nick Coslett was one of the judges this year and gave the following complimentary feedback, “George, another exceptional application which demonstrates that you are constantly striving to find new ways to better the level of customer service you already offer.”

George Davies and his team collecting their awards.

As the UK’s largest independent turf supplier, George Davies Turf showcased personalised aftercare, fast delivery times, tailored order tracking, and innovative new technology for purchasing and customer feedback as part of the comprehensive entry process.

George Davies, founder and managing director said: “Winning these awards means the world to me and my team. It's a testament to our passion and relentless commitment to excellence. I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, but even more proud of the team’s dedication to providing exceptional service every day.

"These awards are not just about recognition, they reflect our deep responsibility to our customers and the landscaping industry as a whole. For me, it’s about continuing to go above and beyond, ensuring we deliver the best while supporting and developing our people. This achievement reinforces our drive to make a positive impact on everyone we serve.”

The George Davies Turf team are still revelling in their achievement and have received lots of messages of support and congratulations from their industry peers.