Olney Retirement Living development scoops top industry award

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities has been awarded a coveted Five Star customer satisfaction rating by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for its Retirement Living development in Olney.

McCarthy Stone, the developer behindTeedon Gardenson Teedon Lane, scooped the top accolade having received a 100 percent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners as part of an independent survey by the HBF.

The survey by HBF is conducted annually and interviews over 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers, helping to identify the best in the business. To receive the top Five Star rating, more than 90 percent of customers need to recommend a company to a friend.

The survey also revealed that McCarthy Stone continues to exceed customer satisfaction across the board, with almost nine out of ten (88 percent) homeowners saying living at one of its developments has improved their quality of life.

McCarthy Stone's Teedon Gardens

Sam Burley,Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded the Full Five stars from HBF at Teedon Gardens. This is proof of our long-standing commitment to developing welcoming and friendly communities which meet the highest standards and help our homeowners live life to the fullest.

“The welfare and happiness of our homeowners is at the heart of everything we do, and we continually strive to ensure they always receive the very best experience throughout their journey with us, from the reservation stage right through to moving and settling in.

The HBF award recognises McCarthy Stone’s commitment to maintaining consistently high standards of build quality and delivering excellent customer service over the long-term, with particular emphasis on the developer’s commitment to guiding homebuyers through the purchasing process, including the provision of post-sales support.

Exclusively designed for the over 60s, Teedon Gardens offers a mix of beautifully appointed retirement bungalows, all of which are now sold. A selection of one and two-bedroom retirement apartments for the over 65s are available at the neighbouring McCarthy Stone development, Penny House. Here, homeowners benefit from access to state-of-the-art facilities, including a stylish communal lounge with regular social events and activities, beautifully landscaped gardens adorned with stunning flowers, complemented by a potting shed allowing you to nurture your passion for gardening, a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared hot meals daily, and a hotel-style guest suite to make hosting a breeze.

An Estates Team is on-hand around the clock to oversee the day-to-day running of Penny House and provide tailored personal care packages, granting retirees the independence they desire while ensuring support is readily available. For added peace of mind, a 24-hour emergency call point, intruder alarm, and door camera entry are fitted as standard in every property.

A range of purchasing options are available at Penny House to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £147,500 and two-bedroom properties available from £195,000*.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living Plus at Priory House or to be added to the waiting list for Teedon Gardens, please call 0800 153 3435.