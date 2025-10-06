Olney's new independent veterinary practice opens in October – already welcomes over 200 local animal companions

Olney will soon be home to a new, independent veterinary practice, as Jarden Vets prepares to open its doors on Wednesday 15th October 2025. The practice is already making an impression locally, with more than 200 animal companions pre-registered in its first few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The practice has been founded by Steve Murphy, an experienced, Registered Veterinary Nurse with a long-standing passion for animal welfare. Steve’s dream has always been to create a welcoming, community-focused practice that puts care, connection, and calm at the heart of every appointment.

After many years working in large referral hospitals both in the UK and overseas, Steve decided it was time to bring those values home. In 2024, he developed a winning business plan and secured funding to build Jarden Vets, which is a purpose-designed practice right here in Olney, in the former Nourish building, just off Weston Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Jarden Vets’ biggest strengths is that everything is provided under one roof - from check-ups and preventative health care to diagnostics and routine surgery - so animal companions can receive the care they need.

Pictured is Steve Murphy, founder at the entrance to his new independent veterinary practice, Jarden Vets. Opens 15th October 2025

“Launching Jarden Vets is a dream come true,” said Steve Murphy, Owner and Founder. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen how much of a difference compassion, empathy and continuity can make in veterinary care. An independent practice rooted in these meaningful principles would be a wonderful addition to the Olney community and judging by the incredible response already, where we have more than 200 animal companions pre-registered with us, shows that families here feel the same.”

The modern clinic has been designed with both animal companions and their carers comfort in mind, offering consultations, preventative healthcare, diagnostics, and surgery in a calm and welcoming environment.

Ahead of the official opening, Jarden Vets will be holding a Community Open Day on Saturday 11th October from 1pm, giving local families the chance to tour the new facilities, meet the team, and enjoy refreshments and nibbles. Everyone is welcome.

Key Details:

Steve Murphy, Jarden Vets in Olney

Official Opening Date: Wednesday 15th October 2025

Wednesday 15th October 2025 Open Day: Saturday 11th October, from 1pm onwards

Saturday 11th October, from 1pm onwards Pre-Registrations: 200+ animal companions already signed up

200+ animal companions already signed up Location: 6-7 Stanley Court, Weston Road, Olney MK46 5NH

6-7 Stanley Court, Weston Road, Olney MK46 5NH Website: www.jardenvets.co.uk

www.jardenvets.co.uk Facebook: Jarden Vets

Jarden Vets Instagram: jarden.vets