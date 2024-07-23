Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Employees should finish early or even watch events during work hours, according to the guidance🏅

Some employers adjusted hours for the Euro 2024 final, and are being encouraged to do the same for the Paris Olympics

The Olympics start on 26 July and run until 11 August, and Acas is advising businesses on managing time-off requests

It recommends that employers be flexible with staff time off while maintaining their sickness and attendance policies

Suggestions include allowing employees to start later or finish earlier, as well as permitting them to watch events during work hours

Employees should plan ahead, propose flexible arrangements and request adjustments to stay up-to-date on the Games without affecting performance

Just a couple of weeks ago, employers across the country were adjusting their hours to allow staff to head home early and catch the England men’s football team’s match against Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions may have come up short on that occasion, but Britain’s summer of sport rolls on, and with the Paris Olympics opening this weekend (26 July), businesses are once again being urged to be flexible when allowing staff time off to watch the Games.

Acas has advised businesses to establish agreements for managing requests related to time off, sickness absence, or watching TV during the Paris Olympics, which run until 11 August.

The conciliatory service has recommended that employers be more flexible with staff time off, as well as reminding them that their sickness and attendance policies will remain in effect during the Olympics.

Employees could start later or finish earlier, agreeing on when to make up this time, and be permitted to listen to events on the radio or watch them on TV during work hours, according to Acas.

Torch bearer Matthias Dandois, French bicycle rider, poses for a photo with the Olympic Torch with the Eiffel Tower in view (Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: “Paris 2024 will be an exciting event for many sports fans but staff should avoid getting disqualified for unreasonable demands or behaviour in the workplace during this period.

“For many businesses, maintaining a certain staffing level is critical in order to survive and sprint to that finish line.

“Employers should have a set of simple workplace agreements in place before the starting gun goes off for the Olympic Games. These agreements can help ensure businesses remain productive while keeping staff happy too.”

If you want to stay updated on the Paris Olympics but have work commitments, you can approach your employer with the following steps:

Review your work schedule and identify specific events or times you want to watch or listen to the Olympics.

Suggest possible adjustments, such as starting work earlier, staying late or taking shorter lunch breaks on other days to make up for the time off.

Emphasise that you can maintain or even enhance productivity by staying engaged and motivated through this adjustment

Propose solutions to potential challenges, such as ensuring coverage for your responsibilities while you’re watching the events

Write a formal request outlining your plan, the specific adjustments you’re seeking, and how you’ll ensure your work remains unaffected

Offer a trial period for these arrangements to demonstrate that your productivity will not suffer