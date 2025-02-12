One in four businesses missing out on young talent by neglecting school leaver apprenticeships

New research from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP finds that one in four (25%) businesses are missing out on a significant talent pool by not offering apprenticeship programmes for young people joining the workforce straight from school.

Published to mark National Apprenticeship Week, the survey* of senior decision makers in 605 medium-sized businesses in the UK finds that the main reasons these employers do not currently offer a school leaver apprenticeship programme are:

The level of work/resource required

They’re unclear about the benefits school leaver apprentices would bring to their business

The incentives to do so aren’t strong enough

One in four also noted that they are put off by the apprenticeship system as it is ‘too complex’ (25%) and that they ‘focus on graduate recruitment’ (25%).

Charlotte Anderson

However, the research finds that these businesses could look to unlock numerous benefits by considering this route. The businesses surveyed who do currently offer these types of programmes for students leaving school post A-levels noted the following as the top benefits they have added to their business:

Providing the business access to a talented pool of employees ready for progression opportunitiesProviding the business access to a more diverse talent pool

The ability to train them to meet the skills needs of the business

Over three quarters (76%) of the businesses surveyed who do already recruit school leaver apprentices also plan to recruit more in the next five years.

The apprenticeship route is growing in popularity. According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for the 2023/24 academic year, the number of people starting higher apprenticeships increased by 8% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Previous research conducted by Grant Thornton last year also found that parents are more likely to encourage their child to apply for a school leaver apprenticeship (44%) than for university (40%).

The main reasons parents gave for encouraging school leaver apprenticeships for their children are:

Gain practical on the job experience

Get paid while gaining a certified qualification

No student debt

Charlotte Anderson, Practice Lead for Grant Thornton UK LLP in Cambridge, Milton Keynes, and Chelmsford, said: "University is a great path for many, but apprenticeships allow young people to start working immediately, earn a salary, and gain qualifications - an increasingly popular alternative.“For businesses, apprenticeships provide access to ambitious, diverse talent while addressing critical skills gaps. Companies that overlook this route risk missing out on highly motivated individuals who bring fresh ideas and energy to the workplace.

“At Grant Thornton, we’ve long integrated apprenticeships into our hiring strategy, with many of our senior leaders starting this way. Investing in apprenticeships isn’t just good for young people - it builds a stronger, future-ready workforce for your business.”

Grant Thornton was named one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in England in 2024 by the Department for Education. Over the past four years the firm has welcomed over 550 school leavers on to its trainee apprenticeship programme.

Chelsey Small joined Grant Thornton as a school leaver apprentice in 2017. Now fully qualified and a Corporate Tax Manager at the firm, she outlines why she chose the apprenticeship route and the opportunities it has offered her: “My initial plan was to study economics at university, but I realised that the universities I wanted to attend required a maths A-level, which I didn’t have. Around the same time, I saw relatives graduating with degrees and struggling to find graduate roles, which made me reconsider the value of a traditional university path.

“As I researched alternative career options, I discovered school leaver apprenticeships. These seemed like the perfect fit – they offered the chance to gain work experience and professional qualifications right away. After completing work experience in both audit and tax, I knew that tax was the right path for me and that an apprenticeship would allow me to start building my career immediately.

“I had some amazing opportunities on the apprenticeship programme, including client secondments. My advice to anyone starting their career is to be super curious – get involved in as much as you can, even if it’s something completely new to you. Don’t be afraid to ask questions; there’s always someone willing to help.”