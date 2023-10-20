An opticians in Milton Keynes has helped to contribute to recycling more than 50 tonnes of glasses and eye care materials that customers have dropped off. The store filled up 27 boxes, which roughly equates to over nine thousand items recycled.

The total has been unveiled by Specsavers in Centre MK as part of Recycle Week (16-22 October). It also marks reaching the significant milestone of recycling the equivalent of 1 million pairs of glasses, at stores across the UK, since the initiative began in August 2022.

Teaming up with recycling experts MYgroup, collection points have been available in store for customers to recycle their unwanted specs and contact lens packaging.

‘A big thank you to everyone who has helped us with this recycling initiative by bringing in their eye care products for disposal,’ says Steve Moore, store director at Specsavers Milton Keynes. ‘To have also contributed to such a huge overall total is brilliant and we want to continue to recycle as much as we can to help reduce the amount of waste to landfill.

‘Customers can drop off metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles. Unfortunately we can’t accept glasses cases or lens cloths.’

Once the collection bins are full, the items are shipped to MYgroup’s recycling plant. The glasses and contact lenses are given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, home and garden accessories, including benches and play park equipment.

It can also be used in the building trade as a great alternative to plywood. Unlike some recycled items, the recycled board created by MYgroup has the potential to be recycled over and over again, so any items dropped off for recycling can be repurposed multiple times.