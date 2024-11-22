Opticians in Milton Keynes names guide dog puppy Iris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opticians based in Milton Keynes has raised enough money to name a special puppy and support sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Boots Opticians Central Milton Keynes raised over £2500 for the charity and decided to name a guide dog pup Iris.

The money was raised through instore donations and other fundraising activities, including staff members working with the local Guide Dogs volunteer fundraising group.

Iris is currently living with her volunteer Puppy Raiser, learning all the basics before starting her formal guide dog training when she is around a year old.

Guide dog puppy Iris

Kerri Rowe, Dispensing Optician from Boots Central Milton Keynes, said: “As an opticians, we wanted to have a name which was eye related.

“Our first guide dog we named was after our team, Milton, from Milton Keynes.

“Guide Dogs have been a charity which we have worked with for a few years and with the help and support of Sue from the local group, we have been able to volunteer and have lots of interaction with the guide dogs and handlers. “Being able to see the work they do in the community has given us the additional drive to raise funds.

“Receiving that first photo and birth certificate of Iris was amazing.

“It's great to see them from the start of their journey and know that one day they will be a big part of someone's life.”

Felicity Stratton, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, said:

“As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our vital services for people with sight loss running.

“Our Name a Puppy scheme is a wonderful opportunity to be at the heart of a guide dog puppy's story.

“We hope that Iris will go on to change someone’s life thanks to Boots Central Milton Keynes.”

If you would like to find out more about naming a guide dog puppy, visit guidedogs.org.uk/nameapuppy or call Guide Dogs on 0800 781 1444.