Overt stem: The region’s first STEM summit and awards

On Tuesday 3 March 2026, businesses, education institutions and entrepreneurs will come together at MK Conferencing in Milton Keynes to celebrate innovation and diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and South Midlands regions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking a fresh approach to celebrating STEM, the Overt stem Summit and Awards 2026 will progress initial connections and conversations made over the first two years of the Milton Keynes STEM Awards, reaching a wider audience and encouraging even more people to engage in STEM.

The regions’ strategic location and increasing emphasis on technology and innovation is supported by specialist universities, dedicated educational initiatives and a diverse range of industries that rely on STEM skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his role as the venue provider for the first-ever Overt stem Summit and Awards, Olly Kiff, Conferencing Manager at MK Conferencing explains: “We’re honoured to host this event. As a social enterprise and community-focused venue, we’re passionate about supporting people and inspiring education, inclusivity and opportunity within the STEM sector.

Winners, organisers and supporters at the MK STEM Awards 2025

“Hosting the Overt stem Summit and Awards aligns with our mission to empower local communities and foster connections that drive positive change. MK Conferencing is committed to providing a welcoming, professional and accessible space that encourages collaboration and celebration and we’re excited to play a part in recognising the outstanding talent and future leaders within the STEM community.”

Founder of Overt stem Summit and Awards, Meena Chander explains more: “The vision for the future is to inspire the next generation of diverse STEM leaders and to foster collaboration between academia, industry, government and creative sectors for lasting impact.

“Overt aims to highlight regional STEM skills and successes, spark cross-sector collaboration, build a shared vision, and inspire future talent.”

Follow Overt STEM on LinkedIn for all of the latest information and updates, or email [email protected] to get involved.