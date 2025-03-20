Panattoni agrees strategic acquisition of new Milton Keynes site

‘Panattoni Milton Keynes 100’ will deliver 100,000 sq ft of high-quality, speculative industrial space to the Southern M1 market

London, 20 March 2025– Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has strengthened its commitment to Milton Keynes with an agreement to acquire a prime 5-acre site, marking the next phase of its strategic expansion in the region. The new development, Panattoni Milton Keynes 100, will be a single-unit of 100,000 sq ft and bring additional high-quality, speculative industrial space to the market.

A detailed planning application will be submitted in Q2 2025, with Panattoni’s £30 million commitment into the project to further enhance its logistics hubs in Milton Keynes. The site, acquired from owner-occupier Tesa UK Ltd, will be redeveloped following the demolition of the existing industrial unit.

This latest prime UK acquisition provides tenants easy with access across the country. The site complements the ongoing development at Panattoni Park Milton Keynes less than one mile away, where we are delivering two large-scale units to the Southern M1 market.

Already underway and committed, Panattoni Park Milton Keynes comprises of two speculative units; 343,666 sq ft which is now complete and ready for tenant fit-out, while the 448,366 sq ft unit is scheduled for completion in May 2025. Both units will achieve a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating and net zero carbon in construction, reflecting Panattoni’s focus on sustainability. Featuring 18m clear internal height, 55m service yards, and extensive loading capabilities, these buildings offer future occupiers best-in-class facilities in a prime logistics location near Junction 14 of the M1.

James Watson, Head of Development, Southern England & London at Panattoni commented:"Our latest acquisition underlines our long-term commitment to Milton Keynes and our confidence in the region’s industrial and logistics market. With the completion of the new logistics hub, Panattoni Park Milton Keynes, we wanted to continue to expand our speculative offering, giving tenants flexible size options for businesses to move and grow in the region. Panattoni is offering clients modern, high-quality, sustainable space in a prime location. This investment aligns with our strategy to deliver best-in-class facilities to meet occupier demand. We look forward to bringing forward the planning and working with the community even further.”

Panattoni was advised by Savills on the acquisition.