Parrilla celebrates grand opening with a spectacular VIP Night
he evening was graced by the presence of special guest Deputy Mayor Councillor James Lancaster, who joined local influencers, media, and food enthusiasts in celebrating this exciting new addition to the culinary scene.
The VIP night was a resounding success, filled with a live DJ, slit walkers, fire dancers and a showcase of Parrilla’s unique menu offerings. Guests had the chance to sample a range of exquisite dishes like chicken wings, mini wagyu burgers, empanadas and of course steak. All whilst soaking in the vibrant atmosphere and stylish décor that sets Parrilla apart.
"We’re absolutely thrilled with the turnout for our grand opening," said Mo Abdul, a Partner of Parrilla. "It was an incredible night, and we’re so excited to officially welcome everyone to Parrilla. Our team has worked hard to create a memorable dining experience, and we can’t wait for our guests to enjoy everything we have to offer."
With its dynamic menu and inviting ambiance, Parrilla aims to be the go-to spot for both casual dinners and special celebrations. Now open to the public, the restaurant is ready to serve up a blend of flavours and experiences that will delight every guest.