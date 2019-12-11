Passengers can watch hit movies for free on new Milton Keynes trains

Passengers on the new trains running from Milton Keynes will be able to watch hit movies such as Blade Runner 2049 and The Greatest Showman for free.

Avanti, which this week replaced Virgin Trains on the West Coast Main Line, has struck a deal with entertainment specialists GoMedia and First Trenitalia.

The entertainment can be downloaded

From this Sunday, a range of entertainment including Hollywood movies and TV hits such as Friends will be available via the rail company's new 'infotainment platform', Avanti Media.

Onboard content can be accessed via the app straight to passengers’ own devices on all Avanti West Coast journeys.

Avanti also announced plans this week to launch travel classes on its trains by introducing ' premium economy' as well as standard and first-class seats.

The new middle-tier fares have not yet been revealed.

Avanti took over from Virgin last weekend

The operator has also vowed to improve the carriages used, with a £117m refurbishment of the Pendolinos and a replacement for the Super Voyage

Roger Matthews, managing director at GoMedia, said: “We’re thrilled to work with First Trenitalia as part of the West Coast Partnership, bringing passengers a broad supply of onboard entertainment from blockbuster films, to TV series such as Modern Family and Friends, as well as a host of magazines, newspapers, gaming and children’s content.

Subhash Mishra, Head of Digital Strategy at First Trenitalia, said: “Onboard entertainment and personalised journey information have become a crucial part of travel across the UK’s west coast and we’re delighted to provide an enhanced service to our passengers.

“Our plan is that by 2022, we will introduce a brand-new fleet of 23 electric and bimode intercity trains to replace the Voyagers, completely refurbish the current 56-strong fleet of Pendolino trains and add 263 more train services every week. GoMedia’s platform aligns with our promise to herald a new era of innovative high-speed rail services, continually improving the passenger experience through improved onboard Wi-Fi and a journey packed with entertainment for all ages and tastes.”

More than 35 popular newspapers and magazines are available to read through Avanti Media, as well as gaming, documentaries and children’s programming. The line-up available on the platform will be continually updated, giving passengers fresh, new content to enjoy during their journey, says the company.