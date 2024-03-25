Paws up for luxury: Crossroads Resort unleashes a new standard of doggy day-care in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owner Steve Hole, with unmistakable excitement in his voice, shared with us, "It's been a challenging journey but we're thrilled to finally be opening and can't wait to welcome in dogs very soon! Our goal is to provide a sanctuary for dogs that enriches their day with fun, care, and education."

What sets Crossroads Resort apart is its commitment to providing a unique and personalised experience for each pooch. The facility boasts expert care by canine professionals, off-lead fun in enclosed paddocks, and structured play zones designed to ensure that every dog has a space to enjoy. With 24/7 supervision and breed-specific activities, dogs of all shapes and sizes are guaranteed to find their happy place.

Their dedication to a mud-free playtime is particularly impressive, with over 1500 square metres of artificial grass ensuring that pups can play without the risk of muddy paws. Crossroads Resort is a haven of endless fun and stimulation, with multiple enrichment and exercise areas for dogs to explore throughout the day.

Pre-enrolment evaluation and playgroup compatibility are part of the thorough process to make sure that each dog is placed in an environment where they can thrive. On-site trainers offer professional training sessions as an exciting addition to the day-care adventure, contributing to the dogs’ skills, manners, and overall happiness.

Joe Gilbert, managing director of Red Giraffe who played a part in bringing this concept to life, commented, "We have worked with Steve and the team from the start, helping them with their original concept drawings and illustrations. It's been fantastic watching the idea come together from conception to reality!"

Crossroads Resort is more than a day-care; it's a community. With frequent updates and access to an exclusive client portal, pet parents can rest easy knowing they're informed and involved every step of the way.

