Pet accessory company near Milton Keynes looking to secure investment on Dragon's Den TV show

A pet accessory business based near Milton Keynes is about to set foot in the BBC' s Dragon’s Den in the hope of securing a deal for its new 'doggie bag'.

Seeking investment to expand their enterprise from one of the formidable multi-millionaire business investors on the show, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman, Barking Bags make their appearance next Thursday, January 27. starting at 8 pm on BBC One.

Barking Bags is the brainchild of Debbie Greaves and her partner, Rob Angell who were both inspired by the need to find a bag that would carry all the paraphernalia that they needed when they were training and out on a walk with their dog, Maisie.

Barking Bags are fast becoming an essential companion for dog walkers. Their fashionable and multi-functional unisex design allows the wearer the flexibility to use them cross-body or as a bum bag, helping dog walkers to carry everything they need without compromising on style. They are weatherproof and suitable for any climate or environment.

Barking Bags is a company founded on ethical principles; embracing new talent by working with university students, supporting other start-up businesses, promoting the use of compostable poo bags, visiting and supporting their current manufacturers in India and championing responsible dog ownership.

Debbie said: "Regular exercise is vitally important particularly in the winter months and it is essential to make the walk pleasant for you and your dog. Always carry bags for cleaning up and disposing of doggie poop—leaving dog waste is not only a health hazard, but also is against the law. Try to hydrate by carrying water for yourself and your dog, especially in warmer weather, and be sure to pack your dog’s favourite bite-size treats for rewarding good behaviour away from home.

“We have a range of high quality, water-resistant, unisex fabrics and also high-end luxury leather bags to choose from, but in response to customer demand, we also produce a vegan-friendly range as well. These allow you to carry all the essentials you need.”

Inspired by young British designers, Barking Bags make walking the dog easier, safer and more convenient. Their ingenious designs have mesh pockets for water bottles and soggy toys, a poo bag dispenser, a safe place for keys and mobile and much more. Some models have reflective strips for added safety when walking in the dark and Barking Bags sell police-approved panic alarms that can be clipped onto the bags. Barking Bags come with breathable side pockets with the option of a drawstring side pocket – large enough to carry the dog waste once it is bagged up which means no more walking around carrying the unmentionable stuff.

Debbie added: "The bags are great for professional dog walkers, breeders, show dog owners, groomers and ordinary dog owners. You can fit all your bits and pieces in the compartments and they make the perfect accessory or gift for any dog owner. There is also a range of additional accessories that can be purchased in the Barking Bag range that include water bottles, collapsible dog bowls, alarms, towels to dry the dog’s paws on and belts to hook your bags onto so you can keep your hands free to control your dog. The bags have 100% 5-star reviews on Google."

Barking Bags recently won the Best New Business at the Pet Industry Federation (PIF) Awards, were also nominated in two other categories, and were finalists in three categories at the PetQuip awards in 2021. Barking Bags are looking to increase production of the range due to demand and they have recently introduced a new range of smaller bum bags. The bags are currently made by artisans in India and are packaged in the UK at MK SNAP - a local charity working with adults with learning difficulties.