Pickles Pet Pantry finalists in three categories at the Prestigious PetQuip Awards 2025

The judging took place earlier this month at Birmingham Dogs Home, where a panel of industry experts reviewed entries from across the UK before announcing the shortlist.

Against strong competition from established national brands, Pickles Pet Pantry has been recognised in:

Business Service of the Year

UK Retailer of the Year: Independent

Rising Star (Katie Parker, Pickles Pet Pantry)

Founded by Katie Parker, Pickles Pet Pantry is built on a passion for pets, people, and community. What started as a local pet supply store has quickly grown into a trusted hub for expert nutritional advice, natural products, and community support.

This year, the family-run business launched the Pickles Cani Run Club and Beginners Trek-2-Run — unique local initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for both dogs and their humans. These sessions are particularly supportive for reactive dogs, offering a safe and welcoming way for owners to exercise, connect, and build confidence alongside their pets.

"To be finalists in not just one but three categories is beyond anything we could have imagined," said Katie Parker.

"We’re a small family-run business, and to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s leading pet brands is incredibly humbling. This is not just a success for us, but for our wonderful customers and the Olney community who support us every step of the way."

The winners will be crowned at the PetQuip Awards Dinner on Monday, September 29 at the National Conference Centre, held alongside PATS, one of the UK’s biggest pet trade shows.

1 . Contributed Peterinary, Pickles Pet Pantry Revolutionary naturally hydrolysed brand, inspired by their own pets. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Max is a Pickles Cani Trek-2-Run member, the group has changed his life allowing him to interact safely with dogs. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Pickles Cani Run & Trek-2-Run Sunday Club post run Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Katie fitting new member Daisy & her human Novia for their first Pickles Trek-2-Run session. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales