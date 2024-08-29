Pickles Pet Pantry in Olney nominated for prestigious SME National Business Awards
Established to cater to the needs of pets and pet owners in the community, Pickles Pet Pantry has become a cornerstone of Olney’s local business landscape. The company provides a wide range of high-quality pet products and personalised services, all designed with the well-being of pets in mind.
Katie Parker, the driving force behind Pickles Pet Pantry, expressed her surprise and pride at being nominated: "When Jack asked me to check the inbox, I didn’t expect to see an email telling me I’d been nominated for an award.
"This year, we’ve faced challenges, and each time we’ve conquered them and grown. I honestly can’t believe one of our customers thought I deserved a Business Leader award. I am beyond proud. We’re a very small fish in a big pond, and to know we’re making an impact feels very special! It’s a team effort."
This nomination comes as a significant milestone in what has been a year of both challenges and growth for Pickles Pet Pantry. Despite being a small business, the team’s collective efforts have made a big impact on the community, earning them recognition at the national level.
The SME Business Awards celebrate the achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises across the UK, highlighting the leaders, innovators, and community-focused businesses that make a difference. The Business Leader category acknowledges individuals who have shown exceptional leadership and vision within their businesses.
Katier’s leadership and dedication to her business, her team, and the community have clearly not gone unnoticed. As Pickles Pet Pantry continues to grow and serve the needs of Olney’s pet owners, this nomination stands as a proud moment for the entire team.
The awards ceremony will take place later this year, where winners will be announced. Pickles Pet Pantry are also finalists in New Business & Retail Business of the year having secured a place at the Wembley Finals by winning the Golden award in the categories for Buckinghamshire SME awards.
You can Vote for Katie on the SME awards Page: https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-national-business-awards/award-categories/
