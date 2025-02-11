Pickles Pet Pantry named finalist in prestigious SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025

Team Pickles Collecting a National SME award a Pickle customers PTSD service dog, powered by their premium food range.

Following their success at the National SME Awards at Wembley in December 2024, Pickles Pet Pantry is once again being recognised for their outstanding contributions to the pet industry and business excellence. The Buckinghamshire-based pet retailer has been announced as a finalist in the highly competitive SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025, securing a place in three key categories: Business Person of the Year, Business Woman of the Year and Business Innovation. In addition Katie has also been announced a Nominee in the Business Leader Public vote Category.

This achievement highlights the remarkable leadership and dedication of Pickles Pet Pantry’s founder, Katie, whose innovative approach has set new standards in the pet retail sector. The Business Innovation category, in particular, underscores the company’s forward-thinking strategies and commitment to enhancing the customer experience with high-quality, tailored pet products.

The SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards celebrate the region’s most exceptional businesses and Pickles Pet Pantry’s recognition among them is a testament to their continued growth and impact. Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday, 31st March 2025, at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, Milton Keynes.

Speaking about the announcement, Katie said:

Pickles Pet Pantry cat room

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named as finalists in not one, but three categories at the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards. Following our success at the National SME Awards at Wembley, this recognition reaffirms the dedication and hard work that goes into Pickles Pet Pantry. We are passionate about providing the very best for pets and their owners and to have that acknowledged is incredibly rewarding.”

This Month has seen the launch of their innovative new Range Peterinary a hydrolysed dog food for allergy prone dogs, as well as their Pickle Cani Running Group which will support their fundraising for local animal Charity Animals In Need Irchester.

You can vote for Katie on the SME awards Website. eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-mk-and-buckinghamshire-business-awards/award-categories/