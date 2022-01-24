Pictures: Hundreds looked to kick-start their career at popular Jobs Fair in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of eager job seekers put the January blues behind them to attend the region's biggest jobs fair hosted by DoubleTree by Hilton at Stadium MK on Friday and Saturday.

For those looking for a new start the event offered the perfect opportunity to meet more than 70 potential employers or seek advice about prospective job opportunities.

Previous MK Jobs Fair events have seen thousands of people secure a new job from employers they have met at the event.

There were numerous stands whether you were looking to recruit for single or multiple vacancies across various industries including apprenticeships, training courses, voluntary roles, or self-employed positions. Careers advisers were also on hand to provide support and help for job seekers,.

It was also a chance to meet top employers face-to-face and apply directly for thousands of vacancies and kick-start your career for 2022.

The Milton Keynes Jobs Fair showcased thousands of employment and training opportunities – from part-time to full time, entry level to senior executive, apprenticeships to graduate schemes – there was something for everyone.

Photographer Jane Russell went along to record the event.

