Pictures: New dog centre throws open its paws in Milton Keynes

It's a dog's life as was clearly demonstrated at an open day held to mark the official opening of the Dog Centre MK on Saturday.

The newly opened centre attracted a steady stream of visitors focused on all things essential to caring for man's best friend, from nutrition, dog grooming and training, pet treats and an opportunity for owners to get some some professional photographs of their pets done by Elliot Hobson, one of the industry's most high profile photographers.

There was also a chance to get some useful tips from top trainer Adam Spivey, from the Southend Dog Training facility and take advantage of some great giveaways and special offers.

Owner Michael Bartlett was delighted with the response and how the day went. He said: "We started Dog Centre MK with the vision of giving our customers a fresh, modern experience of a pet shop dedicated to dogs. Our shop is spacious, fresh and a bit quirky. We also offer some amazing brands that you won't find in your everyday pet superstore.

"We are a small, independently run business and we work alongside other independent companies, supporting small businesses.

"Although we have only been open six weeks, we have had a great response and some amazing feedback from our customers. We will be continuing to expand, trying to source great products and we are also in the process of offering a dog grooming service onsite. Look out for our new website which will be launching soon."

He added: "At Dog Centre MK, we are truly dedicated to giving our customers a great experience along with good customer service."

The Dog Centre MK store is located at 11 Twizel Close, Stonebridge, Milton Keynes; for more details call 01908 731926. Lookout for a new websitre which will be launcing soon.

Photographs by Jane Russell.

