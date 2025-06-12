Pitacs aims to power digital transformation and enhance ecommerce with Orderwise

Heating products and electrical cable distributor Pitacs Ltd - headquartered in Milton Keynes - has selected Forterro’s ERP and Warehouse Management Solution, Orderwise Cloud, to drive automation, improve operational efficiency, enhance ecommerce and support the next stage of the company’s digital transformation.

Founded in 1990, Pitacs is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers and distributors of heating products and electrical cables, with brands including luxury, sculptural heating AEON, trade favourite Ultraheat, Pitacs Heating, Pitacs Cable, TIME Cable and TIME LED.

The business had been using different systems from different vendors for ERP and WMS for many years, but with increasingly disparate processes and mounting inefficiencies, the company recognised the need for a modern, integrated ERP platform.

“Orderwise Cloud gives us a fully connected solution to replace multiple disjointed systems,” said Farrukh Lodhi, Finance Manager, Pitacs. “Our teams had been coming up against challenges around accessing data, making key business decisions and driving automation across each department.”

“Orderwise solves these challenges by delivering one single solution which has the functionality and tools to continue to drive the business forward. We’re excited about the potential of the platform to support our ongoing ecommerce growth and position us as a more agile, responsive organisation.”

With ambitions to expand its ecommerce capabilities, Pitacs was looking for a trusted solutions partner with a proven track record of delivering similar projects and working with companies in the same sector. Orderwise Cloud offers the tools and functionality to support these goals while unifying all departments into a single, easy-to-use system.

“Pitacs is a forward-thinking business that needed a scalable, flexible solution to match its growth ambitions,” said Tom Price, Director, Forterro. “Orderwise Cloud gives them the visibility and control they need to streamline operations and deliver on their digital transformation journey.”

Orderwise Cloud is a powerful ERP solution designed for distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and manufacturers. It helps businesses optimise workflows, connect processes, and improve warehouse management. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), it provides a secure, future-proof infrastructure with scalable access from anywhere.