Planning permission granted for new three-storey HQ for Dawson Group in Milton Keynes

Planning permission has been granted to Dawsongroup for a new bespoke corporate headquarters on the site of its existing head office in Tongwell, Milton Keynes.

The current workshop, at the leading asset management business, will be partially demolished while the new building is constructed with the remainder of the old building and office space demolished to make way to house the head office function for the future.

The new three-storey building has been designed with high-level energy efficiency and containing, where possible, materials that will be sustainably sourced.

Dawson Group will be building a new headquarters at its Tongwell base in Milton Keynes

Covering 37,000 sq ft Git will be fitted to a high standard giving staff a new, modern working environment that incorporates a communal space, electric vehicle recharging points, coffee shop, a gym, shower facilities and changing areas.

The entrance will feature an imposing double height atrium and the building also will have an outdoor terrace for private functions. The whole complex will be finished to a high standard with extensive landscaping to complete what is intended to be a showcase development.

Freya Dawson, director of property and who is responsible for this project, said: “It’s an exciting time for everyone at Dawsongroup. The business has outgrown our existing building in Tongwell, and we have taken our time to reach what we believe is the best solution for our fast-growing group.

"We originally anticipated moving to nearby Brogborough, where we own a significant tranche of land, and building a new HQ.

"In fact, we achieved planning permission for the proposed site and were set to start before we had a change of heart during Covid and decided to sell Brogborough and remain in Tongwell but in a completely new bespoke facility.

“The design of the new building is focused on employee wellbeing and on hitting targets to support our journey in achieving net-zero. There is an elegance to our staff remaining in Tongwell while providing everyone with a significantly improved working environment. That said, it’s a challenging project to demolish and build, all on the same parcel of land.”