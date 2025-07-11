Plans approved for housing expansion in Milton Keynes

Independent housebuilder Dandara and Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) have recently gained planning permission for a new development of 174 dwellings in Walton, Milton Keynes.

Manor Park is located on the outskirts of Walton, to the south of central Milton Keynes, is set to deliver 111 open market sale units, as well as 63 affordable homes representing 36% of total dwellings - 5% above planning policy requirements. These plans align with Dandara’s ongoing commitment to meet growing demand for new housing in the city.

Outline Planning Permission was granted by Milton Keynes City Council for the provision of 174 new homes in August 2023. Dandara and MKDP jointly submitted a Reserved Matters Application in December 2024, with planning permission now approved for works to begin during the summer months of 2025.

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Manor Park is an exciting new development situated in the vibrant city of Milton Keynes and we are looking forward to delivering much needed new homes here.

“Milton Keynes has been highlighted as one of the fastest growing cities in England, thanks to its strong reputation for innovation and tech industries. This means there is also a strong demand for new homes as set out in the Draft MK City Plan 2050, which aims to provide an additional 11,000 homes to be built over the next 26 years to support the city’s growth plans. Working with Milton Keynes Development Partnership has been an important collaboration for Dandara and has led us to the successful approval of this well-connected site, which will bring both affordable and private homes to the local market.”

Expected to launch for sale off plan this Autumn, the collection of homes at Manor Park will feature a mix of two-bedroom apartments as well as three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. The development will cater to a range of buyer demand across the city, from those seeking to make their first-time purchase, to second-stepper families looking for a larger home.

Matthew Green, Property Development Director at MKDP, said: “Manor Park will help to bring forward more high-quality, affordable housing for Milton Keynes. We are pleased to be working alongside Dandara, who has identified the city’s growth potential and has already delivered a number of successful developments in the area. As an active partner and collaborator with developers, MKDP is working to enhance what the city already has to offer – and this development is yet another example of that commitment in action.”

Simon concludes: “Dandara has long identified Milton Keynes as an area with strong growth potential and we are committed to delivering new homes and creating job opportunities here. Manor Park follows a line of successful Dandara developments in the area, from our now sold-out Abbots Place to the extremely popular The Acres, which has enjoyed an exceptional off plan selling rate. With plans in the pipeline to launch further developments in the area, we are excited to be a part of the city’s thriving growth acceleration.”

All homes at Manor Park will be built to Part L building regulations, which means a 31% reduction in carbon emissions and lower energy bills. Homes will also come with EV charging points as standard, and Air Source Heat Pumps and PV Panels to selected plots to reduce environmental impact and to lower energy bills for occupants.

Alongside the new homes, Dandara will provide over £3 million in S106 contributions to the local area, with investment in healthcare, transport and schools.

The site is owned by MKDP, which works with developers, investors, businesses and the City Council to help Milton Keynes seize the opportunity to be one of the most desirable places to live and do business in the UK.