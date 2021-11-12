Plans to re-develop former Arcadia site with 440 jobs submitted to Milton Keynes Council

Plans to re-develop the former Arcadia site have been submitted to Milton Keynes Council following consultation with residents and local stakeholders.

The proposals, to build a high-quality modern logistics scheme at the Redmoor site in Merton Drive, have been put forward by Trammell Crow Company.

The site comprises the former Arcadia distribution centre, which was previously used by Sir Philip Green’s retail empire Arcadia Group. It collapsed in February 2021 owing £800m and became a vacant brownfield site which includes an undeveloped part allocated for employment development within Milton Keynes’ Local Plan.

The logistics scheme will be the first of its kind in the UK for Trammell Crow Company and create around 440 jobs

Members of the public and interested parties were invited to submit their views through a consultation in October and the proposals received a positive welcome by the majority of those who contributed. Trammell Crow Company has worked extensively with Milton Keynes Council as part of the pre-application process and are now working towards a decision being made in early 2022.

As well as the hundreds of direct jobs created through the logistics buildings, many other jobs will be established in the supply chain resulting from the proposal. Additionally, other employment opportunities will become available during the development and construction of the facility.

A spokesperson for Trammell Crow Company, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone to contributed their views to our exciting scheme. We are delighted that our proposals to redevelop this previously vacant brownfield site into our first logistics development for the company in the UK has been so warmly received by the community and stakeholders.