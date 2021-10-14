Plans to redevelop former Arcadia site in Milton Keynes will help create 440 jobs

Plans to redevelop the former Arcadia distribution site in Milton Keynes will create around 440 new jobs.

The proposals, to build a high-quality modern logistics scheme at the Redmoor site in Merton Drive, have been put forward by Trammell Crow Company.

The site comprises the former Arcadia distribution centre, which was previously used by Sir Philip Green’s retail empire Arcadia Group which collapsed in February 2021 owing £800m. It's currently a vacant brownfield site, and includes an undeveloped part allocated for employment development within Milton Keynes’ Local Plan.

Members of the public can view and have a say on the plans during a consultation period between October 18 and 24

Once fully developed, the proposed scheme will bring various economic and employment opportunities to the area.

Members of the public are being invited to provide feedback on the proposal with consultations being held between October 18 and October 24. The plans can be viewed on the dedicated consultation website, www.trammellcrowcomk.co.uk during the consultation period.

A spokesperson for Trammell Crow Company, said: “We are excited to share our vision to deliver the company’s first logistics development in the UK. The site is highly suitable for a logistics scheme and our proposal will create hundreds of high-quality jobs lost when the Arcadia operation closed.

"We are committed to provide local employment and training opportunities for local residents and generating further business rates for Milton Keynes Council to spend on improving public services.

“In addition, our plans put sustainability at its core and we will be seeking BREEAM Excellent certification through efficiencies in natural and artificial lighting; heating, cooling and ventilation; water conservation and storage as well as a careful selection of environmentally friendly construction materials. The site is also highly accessible by non-car modes given its location next to an existing Redway.

“The consultation is an excellent chance for the local community to help us shape our plans before we submit a detailed planning application. Further details on our proposal, and how to provide feedback, can be accessed through our dedicated website.