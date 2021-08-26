Plant-based food company opens £5m factory in Milton Keynes creating over 100 jobs

A £5 million investment has enabled a plant-based food company to open an additional factory in Milton Keynes and create over 100 new jobs.

Winterbotham Darby has invested £5 million into its Squeaky Bean brand, which will see a second factory opened on the Milton Keynes site.

The new facility will cover 48,000ft², combined the two factories in MK will total 73,000ft².

Squeaky Bean

The new Milton Keynes site has been granted a British Retail Consortium (BRC) A grade in its audit.

The new investment means a new griller will be built, the manufacturer hopes this will lead to more product lines being created.

A Winterbotham Darby spokesperson said: "In the last 12 months, Squeaky Bean has launched 14 new products, and it is planned that the additional grilling capacity will build on the success of Squeaky Bean’s Chargrilled Mini Fillets."

The company advises this investment, creating over 100 new jobs, is in line with the government’s National Food Strategy. Which recommends investment in plant-based food brands and sets out aims for a 30% reduction in meat intake across the UK population.

Tom Faulkner, head of plant-based at Winterbotham Darby, says: “Demand for plant-based produce is increasing rapidly and in recent months our operations have been stretched to capacity. Opening our second plant-based factory will help us to fulfil both existing and new opportunities and is testament to our belief in the category.