Pop up shops will adorn Station Square in Milton Keynes this summer

'Pop up' shops will be appearing in Station Square, the gateway to Milton Keynes by this summer, the MK Citizen can reveal.

They could range from “coffee caravans” and food outlets to a bicycle repair shop or exhibition space, says Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP).

Station Square at central Milton Keynes

The have today published the findings of a public consultation about how the open space in front of CMK rail station should be developed to meet the city’s changing future needs.

There were more than 2,700 comments from the online survey while other interested parties such as community groups, commuters and businesses took part in stakeholder

workshops, face to face interviews and exhibitions.

Some praised the landscape of the square and its integrated transport links while others highlighted layout, traffic flow and safety.

Some commented of the square's appearance, feeling it was an “unimpressive” gateway to the city.

In response to the feedback, MKDP is now looking at introducing initiatives to make the square a more welcoming and interesting place.

The first to be explored is the introduction of temporary ‘pop-up’ spaces this summer and MKDP is looking for people and businesses interested in taking part

MKDP chief executive Charles Macdonald said: “It shows how important the square is to the people of Milton Keynes that so many participated in the consultation process and were keen to share their thoughts and suggestions.”

He added: “Station Square is the first impression of the city that many visitors get and by introducing new initiatives we want to help make it an exceptional gateway to Milton Keynes that is welcoming, interesting and makes the most positive impact possible.

“While we have some thoughts about what might work well in the pop-up spaces, we are very much open to all suggestions.”

Anyone interested in occupying one of the new pop-up spaces, or wanting to know more about the consultation, should visit www.mkdp.org.uk for more information.