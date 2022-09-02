Poundland’s move to new Milton Keynes store will offer shoppers more choice

The new store, next door to its existing site at Westcroft, opens at 9am on Saturday, September 10.

It will employ 20 full and part-time staff including 15 who will transfer from the old store, plus five new jobs.

The relocation into the 7,500sq ft unit gives Poundland the opportunity to provide Westcroft shoppers with a brand new store designed to offer the widest range of items possible at prices to help offset the impact of higher inflation.

Poundland's new store at Westcroft opens next Saturday

The new store, previously occupied by Poundstretcher, is one of the growing number of new and existing stores – set to reach around 350 by the autumn – to get a makeover as part of Project Diamond.

This includes the introduction of a wide range of chilled and frozen food so customers can buy more of what they need in a single trip.

Westcroft will also include a section dedicated to Poundland’s PEP&CO clothing collection - a brand which has become one of the top 20 clothing retailers in the UK by volume in just seven years since its launch.

As well as women’s wear, men’s wear and kid’s wear, it features PEP&CO Home items from the latest 2022 ranges including storage options, faux plants, ornaments, photo frames and bathroom accessories.

Poundland’s director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “Westcroft Retail Park is a great location for us and the move next door has given us the opportunity to develop a store that shows Poundland at its best.

“It will continue to offer the area’s customers the amazing range and value they have come to expect from Poundland and the introduction of chilled and frozen food brings even more choice at a time when household budgets are under so much pressure.”

The new store will complement existing nearby Poundland stores in Milton Keynes at Silbury Arcade and Central Retail Park.