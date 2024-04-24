Power to the people – enhanced EV charging is coming to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cars available from Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes, on Spittlegate Level, now have access to a network of thousands of different charging points across the UK and beyond, following a partnership between Volvo Cars and Digital Charging Solutions, one of Europe’s largest electromobility providers.

Volvo drivers in Milton Keynes will find a host of new and convenient features designed to make accessing and paying for public charging simpler – all accessible through the Volvo Cars app.

The new service makes struggling to find reliable and seamless public charging points a thing of the past, allowing Volvo drivers access to a significant network of more than 1,000 different charge point operators.

For drivers looking to go beyond Milton Keynes and the UK, the app is able to access more than 590,000 public chargers across 30 European countries, meaning road trips abroad and visits to family for the summer season will be much easier.

Among the new features in the app is a ‘Plug & Charge’ function, compatible with Volvo Cars’ forthcoming flagship, the fully electric EX90. The feature eliminates complex transactions, providing a hassle-free charging experience.

A remote charging control also allows customers greater flexibility and control, enabling drivers to remotely start and stop charging sessions through the app while going about their weekly chores.

Carmine Fruncillo, Head of Business at Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes, said: “Here at Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes, we know a key concern for drivers considering an electric vehicle is the charging infrastructure – so we’re delighted that Volvo Cars has teamed up with Digital Charging Solutions to offer an all-round solution to make the process as easy as possible.

“With the app available in perfect time for those upcoming summer road trips, we’d like to invite Milton Keynes drivers to come along to Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes and speak to our team of experts. Let us show you how the app is revolutionising EV charging – reducing the stress and time spent finding a charging point, so more thought can be given to driving safely and planning the perfect summer getaway this year.”