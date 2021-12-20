Prestigious award for Milton Keynes-based company for second year in a row

Prestigious Commercial Motor ‘Customer Service Award’ for Milton Keynes-based company second year in a row

Staff at Dawsongroup truck and trailer are delighted to have won the ‘Customer Service Award’ in the 2021 national Commercial Motor Awards – for the second year running.

The competition was stiff and all five shortlisted entries selected in November were very strong. The judges were particularly impressed by the quality of the submission, the consistency of the company’s commitment to its customers, and a continued strong financial performance - especially against the backdrop of a very challenging 12 months dominated by the effects of Brexit and COVID-19.

Operations Director, Nick McGowan, accepted the award on behalf of everyone at Dawsongroup truck and trailer

The award was presented at a glitzy ceremony in front of around 400 people from the road transport sector in Birmingham on Thursday, December 9.

Accepting the award on behalf of everyone at Dawsongroup truck and trailer, Operations Director, Nick McGowan, said: "We’re all extremely proud that Dawsongroup truck and trailer has won the Commercial Motor ‘Customer Service Award’ again this year. To win it in two successive years is fantastic and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to our customers and all the hard work that everyone puts in every day to provide the best possible service. However, it’s particularly special this year, after what has been an unprecedented and very challenging time across the whole industry.”

Based in Tongwell, Milton Keynes, Dawsongroup truck and trailer is the UK’s largest independent provider of tractor units, rigids, trailers and specialist heavy commercial vehicles.

It provides award-winning contract hire, rental and customer services through its network of 23 UK locations.