Prestigious award for Milton Keynes-based company for second year in a row
Company also shortlisted for the ‘Rental, Leasing and Contract Hire Provider of the Year’ award
Staff at Dawsongroup truck and trailer are delighted to have won the ‘Customer Service Award’ in the 2021 national Commercial Motor Awards – for the second year running.
The competition was stiff and all five shortlisted entries selected in November were very strong. The judges were particularly impressed by the quality of the submission, the consistency of the company’s commitment to its customers, and a continued strong financial performance - especially against the backdrop of a very challenging 12 months dominated by the effects of Brexit and COVID-19.
The award was presented at a glitzy ceremony in front of around 400 people from the road transport sector in Birmingham on Thursday, December 9.
Accepting the award on behalf of everyone at Dawsongroup truck and trailer, Operations Director, Nick McGowan, said: "We’re all extremely proud that Dawsongroup truck and trailer has won the Commercial Motor ‘Customer Service Award’ again this year. To win it in two successive years is fantastic and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to our customers and all the hard work that everyone puts in every day to provide the best possible service. However, it’s particularly special this year, after what has been an unprecedented and very challenging time across the whole industry.”
Based in Tongwell, Milton Keynes, Dawsongroup truck and trailer is the UK’s largest independent provider of tractor units, rigids, trailers and specialist heavy commercial vehicles.
It provides award-winning contract hire, rental and customer services through its network of 23 UK locations.
This year’s Customer Service Award is the latest in a long line of success for Dawsongroup truck and trailer in the Commercial Motor Awards. The company was also shortlisted for the ‘Rental, Leasing and Contract Hire Provider of the Year’ award this year. In addition, it won both the ‘Customer Service’ and the ‘Rental, Leasing and Contract Hire Provider of the Year’ awards in 2020 and the ‘Rental, Leasing and Contract Hire Provider of the Year’ award in 2019.