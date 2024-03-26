Printing entrepreneur takes the reins at FASTSIGNS Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FASTSIGNS Milton Keynes is part of FASTSIGNS UK’s growing franchise network, currently made up of 24 other centres situated around the country. Its Milton Keynes branch, based on Lyon Road, has been serving Buckinghamshire-based businesses with signage solutions since 2006.

After previously running numerous businesses in various industries, including small format printing, post and parcel logistics and dry-cleaning, Anil recognises the importance of delivering high-quality solutions to a range of clients, including marketing support and asset development, such as leaflets and business cards.

With three members of staff currently, and the intention of hiring more in the near future, FASTSIGNS Milton Keynes already boasts an advanced end-to-end offering of signage solutions, from graphic design and production to installation and surveying.

FASTSIGNS Milton Keynes new managing director, Anil Shani

Anil’s plans for growth go beyond offering comprehensive signage solutions. In his new role as managing director, he intends to draw on his over 10 years of experience to establish the business as a one-stop-shop for local organisations - offering web design services, uniform embroidery, and a consultation service where he can share his B2B insights with the community.

Prior to joining FASTSIGNS, Anil was a post and parcel shipping franchisee and therefore understands the importance of a widespread franchise network.

Talking about this latest venture, Anil, said:

“Milton Keynes is a hidden gem, perfectly located with easy commuting access to London and the Midlands - right in the hub of a booming business community.

“In my previous business, signage has always been something that my customers have wanted. So, joining a signage franchise, bringing everything in-house and offering end-to-end business solutions to local businesses, was the natural next step for me.

“So far, the wider franchise network has been extremely welcoming, and after being part of a franchise before, I know that all the support and training available to me will be hugely beneficial as I grow the Milton Keynes branch into a local business hub.”

John Davies, managing director of FASTSIGNS UK, added:

“Over the last couple of years in particular, we’ve been seeing more customers looking for a one-stop solution, eliminating silos and being able to put their trust into one organisation for all their business needs. So, we’re thrilled to welcome Anil to the FASTSIGNS UK network and I look forward to seeing how an already established branch will continue to flourish under his leadership.

“Anil comes with a wealth of experience working within the creative industries in his other businesses, as well as part of a franchise network, so I’m certain he’ll make a fantastic addition to our growing UK-based team.”

