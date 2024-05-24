Proud Gold sponsors for the SME National Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Red Giraffe are excited to announce our Gold Sponsorship for the ‘Website of the Year’ category at the SME National Business Awards 2024.

Red Giraffe proudly sponsors the 'Website of the Year' category at the SME National Business Awards 2024. The awards celebrate small to medium-sized businesses in the UK for their ambition, innovation, dedication, and creativity. The 'Website of the Year' category recognizes websites that excel in web design, user experience, content quality, SEO, and conversion optimization.

Red Giraffe aims to honor the digital accomplishments of the nominees by sponsoring this category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gilbert, the Managing Director of Red Giraffe, is privileged to be part of the judging panel. Red Giraffe joins other prestigious brands in recognizing the best SME talent at the awards. Joe Gilbert looks forward to reviewing the websites submitted this year and celebrating the talent and strategic thinking driving these businesses forward.

Red giraffe sme 2024 award

Nominations for the awards are now open. If you think your website meets the criteria for 'Website of the Year,' visit the SME Awards website to learn more and submit your nomination. For more information about Red Giraffe and its involvement in the SME National Business Awards, visit Red Giraffe's profile.