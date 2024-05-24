Proud Gold sponsors for the SME National Business Awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Red Giraffe proudly sponsors the 'Website of the Year' category at the SME National Business Awards 2024. The awards celebrate small to medium-sized businesses in the UK for their ambition, innovation, dedication, and creativity. The 'Website of the Year' category recognizes websites that excel in web design, user experience, content quality, SEO, and conversion optimization.
Red Giraffe aims to honor the digital accomplishments of the nominees by sponsoring this category.
Joe Gilbert, the Managing Director of Red Giraffe, is privileged to be part of the judging panel. Red Giraffe joins other prestigious brands in recognizing the best SME talent at the awards. Joe Gilbert looks forward to reviewing the websites submitted this year and celebrating the talent and strategic thinking driving these businesses forward.
Nominations for the awards are now open. If you think your website meets the criteria for 'Website of the Year,' visit the SME Awards website to learn more and submit your nomination. For more information about Red Giraffe and its involvement in the SME National Business Awards, visit Red Giraffe's profile.
Red Giraffe is a web design agency in Milton Keynes, specializing in providing innovative digital solutions to businesses. They are dedicated to supporting and recognizing outstanding digital talent within the SME sector.