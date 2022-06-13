£2m luxury jewellery and watch store opens in Milton Keynes

Last week, Loupe opened in Beaverbrooks in Centre:MK, customers can see a collection of carefully curated concept luxury diamond, jewellery and watch brands.

The jeweller business is 103 years old and has 71 other stores in the UK, the MK store officially opened on Thursday (9 June).

The Rolex section of Loupe MK

It has taken three years to get the store ready, Beaverbrooks says the new shop will create local jobs.

In total, Loupe MK will cover 7,345 sq ft, including a dedicated showroom for the world famous watch brand, Rolex.

Among the other brands on offer at the new shop are Omega, Hublot, and Zenith.

Loupe is now open in Milton Keynes

Included in the jewellery and diamond collections are luxury items from Mikimoto, Gucci Fine Jewellery, Hearts on Fire and Royal Asscher.

Several one-off pieces with rare, coloured gemstones and striking modern designs, will also be showcased at the store, Beaverbrooks says.

A Beaverbrooks spokesman said: “Loupe is a carefully curated concept designed to meet the rising demand for immersive, highly personal luxury retail. From the luxurious macarons and cocktails served at its very own bar, to the Italian cotton velvet and classic twill furnishings – every element has been considered for a delightful shopping experience.

“For a truly personalised touch, Loupe even boasts a secret room, ‘The Drum,’ which is completely private and allows clients to listen to their own playlist through its media wall.

A look inside the new store

"Clients can also explore a specially curated diamond space, to discover more about the Loupe brand and how our experts handpick the brand’s unique diamond collection.”

Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, who has spearheaded the development of the Loupe brand, added: “We are beyond excited to launch our luxurious new boutique brand, Loupe in Milton Keynes and are exceptionally proud to launch this new venture in partnership with ROLEX.

Milton Keynes-born, Daniel Bailes, boutique manager is boutique manager at the new store, he has worked in the watch and jewellery industry for 16 years.