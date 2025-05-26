£500 air source heat pump training grants for heating installers in Buckinghamshire

GTEC heat pump training facility

GTEC Training, part of the United Living Group, has been granted funding for air source heat pump training courses through the Midland Net Zero Hub. This funding allows GTEC to continue helping heating engineers who want to upskill, and it will offer the £500 discount immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start dates for the next courses in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, are currently scheduled for 10 June and 14 July, with additional dates set to be announced later this year.

​

GTEC Training’s air source heat pump training is a 3-day course that usually costs £660, but with the grant deduction, it will now cost £160. Training course locations include Aylesford, Bedford, Birkwood, Farnborough, High Wycombe, North Yorkshire, Nottingham, Salisbury, and Sunderland, and courses can also be delivered anywhere in England through the training company’s network of partners. Course dates are currently announced for May, June, and July, and more will be released shortly for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GTEC Training air source heat pump rig

GTEC Training’s industry-approved training is designed to help trainees understand and capitalise on this growing marketplace – delivering the knowledge, skills, and competencies required to design, specify, install, commission, and maintain heat pumps. Since April 2021, GTEC Training’s centres have delivered over 2000 heat pump-related courses through 19 UK training locations.

The course delivers practical training on purpose-built Live ASHP rigs and theory-based training on health and safety, industry regulations, and best practices. Those who complete the course and pass the assessment will receive an LCL Awards Level 3 Certificate.

Griff Thomas, MD of GTEC Training, explains,"The government funding scheme is so important in addressing the skills gap in the UK as demand for renewable energy increases. This demand needs to be met by installers, and there simply aren’t enough qualified in heat pump installation. This funding will bring major investment into skills development, which will greatly benefit the industry.

“I’m delighted that GTEC has secured funding for air source heat pump training, which will help installers expand their skillset and the government meet their net-zero targets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a Heat Pump Association (HPA) report, the UK needs to train an estimated 21,537 additional heat pump installers before 2028 to meet the growing demand for these low-carbon heating systems and help the UK meet its decarbonisation targets. The government has pledged to deliver 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028, rising to 1.9 million by 2035.