Pub in Milton Keynes town listed in Good Beer Guide for 2022

A Bletchley pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

Captain Ridley's Shooting Party in Queensway is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2022, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

It is the only pub in Bletchley to be listed in the guide.

Bletchley pub Captain Ridleys Shooting Party has made it into CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “Captain Ridley's Shooting Party deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2022.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

Pub manager, Jessica Spooner, said: “I am delighted that Captain Ridley's Shooting Party has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members and all credit to Tom Young our ale champion who has greatly contributed to this success.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.