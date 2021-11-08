Pubs in Milton Keynes flushed with success after top ratings in Loo of the Year awards

Two Wetherspoon pubs in Milton Keynes and one in Bletchley have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

The Moon Under Water at Xscape and Wetherspoons in Midsummer Boulevard, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors. Captain Ridley's Shooting Party in Queensway, Bletchley, has also been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

The Loo of the Year Awards were launched in 1987 to celebrate the best public toilets in the UK, and promote high standards

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Moon Under Water manager, Victoria Pallett, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at all three pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.