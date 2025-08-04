RavePool celebrates one-year anniversary with app launch, exclusive tracks and a fresh look

RavePool hosted its very own stage at Bang Face Weekender at Butlins, Skegness

RavePool, the trailblazing music platform, is gearing up for its first anniversary on August 8th with a brand-new mobile app, an electrifying EP featuring competition winners from the platform, and a design upgrade.

Born from the vision of founder Dave Curran (AKA Bang Face Resident DJ Dave Skywalker), who poured over two decades of music and tech expertise into its creation, RavePool burst onto the scene with a mission to create a truly fair ecosystem for artists.

Backed by a £7,000 grant from the MK Tech Fund (a joint effort by the Milton Keynes Investment Group and Milton Keynes Council), RavePool has rapidly blossomed into a thriving hub. Its unwavering Fair Payment ethos ensures that artists are directly and justly compensated for every beat.

In just one year, RavePool has become home to almost 300 artists, collectively uploading more than a thousand tracks. These are all available for download with a RavePool subscription, with subscription revenue divided, rolled over if unused, and going straight into the pockets of the creators, embodying the very heart of what RavePool stands for.

RavePool's unique renumeration structure led to one artist receiving £80 from one subscriber for their track earlier this year.

"Hitting our first anniversary feels monumental," said Dave Curren, RavePool's founder. "It's a testament to the sheer talent of our artists and the incredible community rallying behind fair music practices. From day one, we've been obsessed with building a sustainable world where artists are truly valued. These new launches aren't just a celebration of our journey; they're our promise to continuously enhance the experience for both artists and fans as we push forward."

The upcoming app combined with RavePool's AI track finder that helps DJs find the perfect tune for their sets, is set to transform how people discover and enjoy RavePool's vast and vibrant library of dance music, offering seamless access on the go. Furthermore, an exclusive release showcases the diverse and electrifying sounds of the artists who conquered a recent RavePool remix competition, giving a true spotlight on emerging talent. Plus, the refreshed design at www.ravepool.net will offer an even smoother, more intuitive journey through the platform.

RavePool invites all dance music enthusiasts, groundbreaking artists, and media to dive into the celebration and experience a platform that's truly changing the game.