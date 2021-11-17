Real estate developer submits application for three Grade A buildings at former Arcadia site in Milton Keynes

A real estate developer has submitted a planning application to convert the former Arcadia site in Milton Keynes into a logistics site.

Trammell Crow Company (TCC) has today (November 17), revealed it submitted plans Milton Keynes Council to build three Grade A buildings on site.

TCC wants to take over approximately 340,000 sq ft (31,587 sq m), at Merton Drive. The three buildings will cover 221,000 sq ft (20,531 sq m), 71,000 sq ft (6,596 sq m) and 46,000 sq ft (4,273 sq m), with the buildings clearing heights of 39 feet (12 m) to 49 feet (15 m).

One of the potential new buildings

The developer says the plans were submitted after 'positive' consultations with residents and stakeholders.

TCC hopes to create new jobs during the development and construction of the scheme, but hasn't speculated on a number at this stage.

A spokesperson for TCC said: "With the growing likelihood of electric vehicles and increased levels of automation and overall power demand, the proposed buildings provide increased load capacity on the roof to accommodate photovoltaic arrays and additional natural daylighting.

"They also house transformers and primary electrical frameworks sized for increased electrical demand and reserves of power; have infrastructure suitable for electric vehicle charging; provide increased capacity of floor slabs for floor-standing mezzanines and pick-towers; and have the flexibility to accommodate various office configurations."

Mike Forster, head of UK logistics at Trammell Crow Company, said: “This is a major milestone as we look to develop the former Arcadia distribution site - part of our active European development programme.

"Milton Keynes is a sought-after logistics location, and the redevelopment will allow us to create a number of new employment opportunities in an area with excellent transport infrastructure.