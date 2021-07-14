Rebranded Milton Keynes animation firm Dark Wolf Visuals is hungry for success with stunning work

A video animation company in Milton Keynes has rebranded as it looks to grow the business and take on more staff.

Dark Wolf Visuals produces stunning, high quality ‘product showcases’ for a range of technology and electronics companies.

Formerly known as ETL visuals, Dark Wolf was for 10 years an in-house marketing service for city based cyber security and digital forensics experts Evidence Talks.

Creative director Jack Howell

Directors Jack Howell and Daniel White worked hard to develop an external client base that included everything from software producers to aerospace start-ups before deciding to go it alone earlier this year.

Creative director Jack said: “We specialise in technology companies, electronics and goods manufacturers - anybody that requires product showcases, whether that be new concepts or existing products.

“We also create animated movies for companies to use as corporate showcases or to highlight specific services, for internal or external promotion, including web compatible and trade show.

“Our expertise lies in the creation of bespoke animated explainer videos using 3D CGI and 2D motion graphics.

Director Daniel White

“As design is a huge part of the process in the creation of our clients’ videos, we also offer a full design service for branding, printed marketing materials and website integration. We offer this as an accompaniment to the production of videos, or as a stand-alone service.

“The key to our success is taking the time to listen to and understand the client, whether that is a service, piece of software, or a new technology or product. We then translate that into high impact CGI visuals to communicate the message through animation.

“Our standout videos have proven to generate greater interest and a wider understanding of the client’s business, whether they are published on websites, social media pages or at exhibitions.

“In the long term we are aiming to grow the business into a large visuals studio operation, where we can offer training and employment to up and coming talent in the MK area.”

Technical director Daniel said: “Understanding and representing businesses in the best light is our main priority.

“Our extensive knowledge of the visuals industry means we can help clients decide on the best approach to take, from 2D character to animations, to hyper realistic 3D renders.

“We go beyond expectations to give videos the ‘WOW’ factor that customers won’t forget.”

Case study

“One of the biggest and most important projects we worked on involved creating over 200 short animations for a police training app.

“The app was aimed at teaching front line officers how to capture digital evidence on crime scenes. We were given written instructions on how each piece of evidence was captured and the strict procedures which the front-line workers must take.

“ By modelling the digital assets in 3D, animating, rendering and adding post production graphics to them, we created a variety of informative videos, from how to properly power off a live device, to opening the device up and removal of battery without destroying the important evidence contained on it.

“Our explainer animations were rolled out on tablets to police forces throughout the entire UK and helped give them an understanding of how to proceed with these important processes in a manner that would hold up in the court of law.”