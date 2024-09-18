Red Giraffe gains B Corp™ Certification

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red Giraffe, a web design and digital agency in Milton Keynes, announces today that they have received official B Corporation (B Corp™) certification, marking the agency’s commitment to driving meaningful change for the local and wider business community.

As the only digital agency in Milton Keynes to gain B Corp™ certification, this achievement reflects the agency’s ethos, which is to create great marketing that has a positive impact on people and the planet. It is the latest development for the company in helping to improve sustainability, community and inclusion practices across the marketing industry.

Joining the B Corp movement

Red Giraffe joins a growing global movement of companies and digital agencies redefining success by achieving high standards of social and environmental performance, centred around transparency and accountability. The B Corp™ certification, awarded by non-profit B Lab, is the gold standard certification for recognising the agency’s dedication to meeting rigorous standards in all aspects of the company’s operations.

As an agency, Red Giraffe underwent an extensive assessment process, surpassing the 80-point benchmark and demonstrating their commitment to responsible practices. The areas evaluated include Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. Within these five categories, they demonstrated through measurable data how they address energy efficiency operations, reduced carbon emissions, waste reduction, diversity and inclusion, community involvement, and ethical business practices.

A people and planet first digital agency

Joe Gilbert, Director at Red Giraffe, says: “After months of hard work, we are thrilled to become the first B Corp certified digital agency in Milton Keynes. This milestone is significant for us. We have always taken environmental and social responsibility seriously and it’s deeply embedded in our values as an agency. We are a ‘people and planet before profit’ agency and will always prioritise our customers, staff and wider community before anything else. This ethos runs at the core of our agency culture, from daily company operations right through to our supply chain. A very proud achievement for Red Giraffe and we’re excited to join such an important movement.”

By becoming a B Corp™, Red Giraffe joins a community of over 7,000 businesses globally, including well-known brands with strong social and environmental values. Their brand now sits alongside top change-maker businesses in tackling some of the key issues in the wider business world. These include Ben & Jerry’s, Ecologi, The Body Shop, Gousto, the Jamie Oliver Group, Ella’s Kitchen, Innocent Drinks and The Guardian Media Group, to name a few.

Changing the digital marketing industry

This certification signals a significant step for Red Giraffe and the digital marketing industry as a whole. It highlights the agency's commitment to greater transparency and accountability while using the power of marketing for a positive impact. They are excited to be part of this global movement and contribute to a future where businesses are a force for good driving much needed change for society.