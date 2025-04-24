Red Giraffe rebrands as Giraffe Digital marking a new era in creative growth

red giraffe to giraffe digital

After a decade of innovation, growth, and bold ideas, Red Giraffe has officially rebranded as Giraffe Digital – a move that reflects the agency’s evolution into a full-service digital marketing powerhouse.

Founded in 2015 by Joe Gilbert from his kitchen table, Red Giraffe began with a vision to offer creative digital solutions with a standout name. But as Founder Joe explains, the landscape has changed.

“Back then, ‘Red Giraffe’ was quirky and memorable. But coloured-animal business names have become so common now – we wanted something that truly sets us apart.”

The rebrand comes on the heels of a major shift in the company’s focus. Originally known for its web design services, Giraffe has expanded into a broad-spectrum digital agency offering SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content creation, and more.

Alongside this growth, Giraffe Digital has embraced a stronger focus on sustainability, achieving B-Corp certification in 2024. The former brand name raised questions among clients: “Why red? Why not green?” – prompting deeper reflection on how the brand could better reflect its values and vision.

The new logo, now bursting with colour, symbolises the agency’s multi-faceted service offering. It’s designed to convey a simple message: digital marketing may be complex, but

Giraffe Digital makes it simple.

“We’ve grown. We’ve changed. And it was time our branding did too,” the team shared. “While our name is changing, our commitment to quality, reliability, and sustainability remains exactly the same.”

From February 1st, Red Giraffe is officially operating as Giraffe Digital, with a fresh new look and the same passionate team behind it. As they step into the next chapter, the agency invites clients and supporters to continue the journey under a name that better reflects who they’ve become.

Welcome to Giraffe Digital SEO agency in Milton Keynes.