Redundancies rising as economic pressures mount in Milton Keynes

Solidaire Solicitors urges employees to understand their rights before signing settlement agreements

As 2025 edges toward its close, businesses across Milton Keynes are tightening their belts. With inflation only slowly easing and borrowing costs still high, many local firms have announced restructures, mergers or role reductions.

The knock-on effect has been a sharp increase in redundancy consultations and settlement agreements offered to employees — a trend employment specialists say is likely to continue into the new year.

“We’re seeing far more employees being offered settlement packages as part of cost-cutting or restructuring,” says Bodrul, Employment Solicitor at Solidaire Solicitors.

“It’s vital that people don’t sign anything before taking proper advice. Once you sign a settlement agreement, you usually give up your right to bring future claims.”

Economic headwinds drive job cuts

Milton Keynes, often viewed as a microcosm of the wider UK economy, has felt the pressure from slowing consumer demand, weaker commercial investment and rising automation in logistics and tech.

While the city’s long-term outlook remains positive — with growth expected in AI-enabled services and the green economy — many employers are currently restructuring to stay viable through what analysts call “a fragile recovery phase.”

Local redundancies have been reported across logistics hubs, retail headquarters, and finance teams as companies streamline operations before 2026.

Redundancy vs settlement: what’s the difference?

Under UK law, redundancy occurs when a role is genuinely no longer needed. Affected employees may be entitled to statutory redundancy pay, notice, and holiday pay, provided they have at least two years’ service.

However, employers increasingly prefer to use settlement agreements — legally binding contracts that end employment on agreed terms.

In return for a financial package (often more generous than statutory redundancy), the employee waives the right to bring claims such as unfair dismissal or discrimination.

Such agreements must:

Be in writing;

Identify the specific claims being settled;

And be reviewed by an independent solicitor before they become valid.

Most employers contribute to the cost of that legal advice.

Why 2025 has seen a rise

There are several reasons behind the trend:

Certainty for employers: settlement agreements cap potential legal costs.

Speed: avoiding lengthy consultation periods.

Tax considerations: payments up to £30,000 may remain tax-free.

Reputation management: minimising the risk of public disputes during a sensitive economic period.

For employees, however, the terms can vary widely — from generous enhanced packages to minimal offers dressed up as “voluntary exits.” Getting specialist advice is essential.

Know your rights before 31 December 2025

Solidaire Solicitors advises that anyone in Milton Keynes facing redundancy or a settlement offer should take these key steps:

Don’t rush. You are legally entitled to time and advice before signing.

Compare offers. Check what statutory redundancy you’d receive versus the proposed settlement.

Review the fine print. Clauses on confidentiality, references and restrictions can affect your future career.

Time it wisely. Payments made before the new tax year (April 2026) may have different tax implications.

Get independent legal help. Your employer usually covers the cost.

“Even when an offer looks fair, independent review can often increase the total package or clarify unclear terms,” adds Bodrul of Solidaire.

“With the cost of living still high and the job market competitive, employees should maximise every pound they’re entitled to.”

Local outlook

Despite current challenges, Milton Keynes remains one of the UK’s most dynamic employment hubs. The city’s mix of tech, logistics and professional services means it is well-placed to rebound once economic confidence returns.

But for now, employees are urged to stay alert. Redundancy and settlement agreements can have lasting financial consequences — and expert guidance can turn a pressured decision into a planned transition.