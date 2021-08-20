Residents baffled at closure of post office in Milton Keynes suburb

Wolverton Post Office has closed again - days after reopening following a three-week closure, leaving residents confused and unsure of when service will be resumed.

Resident Adrian Jones said: "The post office in Stratford Road has been closed again now for over a week, and there is no notice saying why or when they will re-open.

"They have only just opened after being closed for nearly three weeks. Rumours are circling in Wolverton that they have been closed because of fake stamps and notes. Apparently law enforcement are involved?"

Woverton Post Office is temporarily closed

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Wolverton Post Office is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances. We are working to try to restore service to the area as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

"In the interim the nearest branches are at Greenleys, Barford and Stony Stratford.”

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Greenleys Post Office, 4 Ardwell Lane, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, MK12 6AX

Barford Post Office, 1-2 Barford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1NJ