Resilience and Reinvention: A Milton Keynes woman’s journey to empowerment and wellness

Milton Keynes-based entrepreneur and wellbeing specialist Sam Amey has been named a finalist in not one, but two prestigious awards this year — the 2025 MK Inspiration Awards and the Women Leaders UK Awards.

But these accolades only scratch the surface of a story defined not by success alone, but by extraordinary resilience, reinvention, and a relentless drive to empower others.

Sam is the founder of multiple businesses including S.A.M. Clinics — a pioneering clinic in Milton Keynes focused on hormone health, wellbeing, longevity, and skin vitality. As a skin specialist and Level 7 aesthetic practitioner, Sam has built a reputation for advanced treatments, including her own developed pioneering technique Fibroblast Firming for plasma skin tightening.

Sam’s mission is clear: to create safe and supportive environments in all of her businesses. This has been a theme throughout her career, shaped by her personal journey of overcoming significant challenges with self-esteem and self-confidence. Her true mission is to empower others — helping people feel stronger, more capable, and in control of their own health and wellbeing.

But this powerful mission wasn’t born out of ease — it was forged through adversity.

“I’ve been a single mum, a survivor of violence, trauma, and loss,” Sam says. “But I’ve also built multiple businesses, gained a wealth of qualifications, and most importantly, I’ve made it my mission to help others grow through what they go through.”

Sam’s entrepreneurial journey began at just 17, when she launched her first mobile treatment business. By her early twenties, she was juggling motherhood, safety concerns stemming from domestic abuse, and personal trauma. She also survived a horrific kidnapping and assault, an event that later made headlines during the trial.

Pole fitness became a true turning point — not just a hobby, but a lifeline. After the physical and emotional toll of a violent relationship and the trauma that followed, Sam was left disconnected from her body and struggling with her identity. Pole fitness gave her the chance to rebuild that connection, reclaim her strength, and take back ownership of her body and life. It was here, in movement and discipline, that she began to heal — physically, emotionally, and mentally.

Ever After Vitality Centre Team

“Pole fitness gave me my life back. It helped me rebuild the relationship I had with my body — one that had been damaged through trauma. I began to be proud of my body for what it was capable of achieving. For the first time in years, I felt strong, in control, and proud of who I was becoming and felt like I could achieve anything.”

What started as a personal outlet soon evolved into a thriving business: Ascent-trix Fitness. Through it, Sam empowered over 1,000 individuals to reconnect with their bodies, find strength in vulnerability, and build lasting confidence. She opened Sky High Studio in 2014 — a space that quickly became a safe haven for many. More than just a studio, it was a powerful community where students came to learn movement, but left with something far deeper: self-belief, healing, and transformation.

Ascent-trix Fitness expanded across Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, and Bedfordshire, offering classes that welcomed people of all ages, shapes, and backgrounds. Sam trained more than 20 instructors, several of whom went on to open their own studios and businesses — continuing the legacy of empowerment she had built. She was a member of the Pole Sports Federation, involved in some of the top pole competitions in the country, and was recognised as one of the highest-rated instructors on the Pole Community platform.

Her clients became like family. One student, in particular, shared that before joining Sam’s classes, she had felt so low she no longer wanted to be here. She told Sam that the welcoming environment, the uplifting community, and the sense of belonging she found at Ascent-trix quite literally saved her life. “You saved my life,” she wrote. “You made me feel like I finally had somewhere I belonged.”

Sam at the MK inspiration awards finalist this evening

But health challenges forced Sam to step back from teaching. A scare involving suspected ovarian cancer led to the discovery of multiple cysts — and, by chance, a serious pancreatic condition. While manageable, this condition can be life-threatening and requires ongoing monitoring. The experience was a stark reminder of her own mortality and planted the seed for what would eventually become a new direction. Though her in-depth studies into wellbeing and longevity came later, this was the moment that began shifting her focus — sparking a deeper commitment to understanding health, healing, and how to support others in reclaiming control of their bodies and lives.

In 2017, Sam founded Ever After Beauty & Aesthetics — a wellness salon that quickly grew to two locations with a team of 12, offering advanced skin and aesthetic treatments. Over the years, she employed even more team members, supported multiple work experience placements, and took on two apprentices. By 2020, just before the pandemic hit, the business was thriving.

Then came the lockdowns. They brought financial strain, personal upheaval, and uncertainty. To protect her team and keep the business afloat, Sam took out a personal loan to cover staff wages while waiting for government support — a huge personal risk that could have led to complete financial ruin had furlough not come through. Thankfully, support arrived in time, but the experience marked a defining moment in her leadership and resilience.

In 2025, the business officially rebranded as Ever After Vitality Centre, reflecting its evolution into a broader, wellness-focused space.

When many businesses closed, Sam pivoted. She downsized, relocated, and reinvested — even as she navigated divorce, parenthood, and a devastating home renovation scam. She lost £40,000 to a fraudulent trader, was forced to spend all her savings, and saw the overall budget for the work — originally intended to secure her family’s future — spiral to more than triple what it should have cost. For over a year, she worked 6-7 days a week between her clinic and another practitioner role, refusing to let her circumstances define her.

Another business S.A.M.Clinics is the culmination of years of hard work and expertise in skin health, functional wellness, and hormone care. What began as a strategic extension of Sam’s mission to improve health and well-being has now become a thriving clinic offering tailored hormone testing, wellness protocols, advanced skin treatments, and lifestyle guidance. Beyond just a clinic, S.A.M.Clinics is evolving into a platform for education, empowering both clients and practitioners alike. With Sam’s ongoing studies in hormone health and functional medicine, her business is entering a new era, with the long-term goal of transforming the healthcare system to focus on preventative care.

Ever After Vitality Centre, has expanded to include a diverse team of specialists. This includes Sam herself, a skin and aesthetic specialist, a Level 7 laser clinician, an advanced nurse prescriber, an injury recovery specialist, a holistic therapist, and a skilled team of beauty therapists and nail technicians. This growing team reflects Sam’s dedication to providing comprehensive care and offering solutions that empower people to take control of their health, skin, and overall well-being.

Sam’s long-term goal? To create a nationwide network of empowered women and trained practitioners, driving a community-focused movement that challenges the stigma around ageing, hormones, and self-care. With a deep conviction that the healthcare system is flawed, Sam is committed to transforming it through education, advocacy, and a focus on preventative health, empowering individuals to take control of their well-being.

“Leadership isn’t the absence of fear — it’s acting despite it, because staying the same scares you more,” Sam says.

This mindset fuels her continuous growth — whether it’s expanding her businesses, writing more books to be published, or creating educational content to inspire and involve others in the industries she’s passionate about.

While balancing the demands of business and being a single mum, Sam also dedicates time to the things that matter most to her: caring for her dogs and cats, spending time with her children, parents, and friends, working out, and engaging in creative activities.

For Sam, the accolades she’s received are meaningful, but the real reward goes far beyond the recognition. It’s the impact she has on everyone she encounters — from her clients to her team and those within the wider community. She aims to inspire and empower all those she meets, helping them to feel stronger, clearer, and more in control of their health, confidence, and well-being.