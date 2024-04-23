Retailer Wickes donates new kitchen classroom for children at Deanshanger Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school’s reception teacher Kelly Jacobs approached the home improvement retailer to support them with a new kitchen which includes a low-level preparation area for the children.

Their brand new kitchen was officially opened by the local Mayor this Easter and the children made hot cross buns and cakes to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the opening, Stephen Hibbert, Mayor of Northampton said: “This is a really good idea, having a kitchen in a school so the children can learn new skills, and a huge well done to Wickes for supporting it.”

Pictured left to right: Liz Cox, Mayoress, Stephen Hibbert Mayor, Naomi Woodstock Wickes Community.

Mrs Rice, Headteacher at Deanshanger Primary, said: “There’s an African proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’, with the support from Wickes we've been able to engage with our local community to develop a new kitchen and learning area for our children. A huge thank you to Ryaan and Steve our caretakers for installing it.”

At the opening event Zoe Watson, reception teacher expanded on this saying: “This new space is transformational and will enhance their learning in so many ways. Following a recipe helps children read for a purpose and follow instructions; Cooking is very sensory and develops an awareness of their senses and experience as they prepare and taste new foods; Mixing, stirring and chopping improves their motor development; Weighing measuring and comparing will support mathematical development but most exciting of all it will provide children with a great sense of accomplishment.”

Scott Coleman, Design Consultant at Wickes said: ”This was an interesting project to work on and the first time I’ve designed a kitchen to include a low-level workspace. I’d never really thought of the kitchen as a learning space before, clearly, the children are getting a lot of benefit and enjoyment from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad