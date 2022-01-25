Revolution in local radio coming to Milton Keynes with launch of small-scale DAB

Small-scale DAB, an innovative radio scheme, is coming to Milton Keynes

It provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.

A spokesman for Ofcom said: "Thanks to small-scale DAB technology, even more listeners will soon be able to tune in to new local stations, as we today open licence applications in a number of areas including Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Closing date for applications for licences for small-scale DAB radio is April 25

"The small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of around 200 multiplexes, covering all four UK nations. We expect these to broadcast a range of radio services, ranging from grass-roots community services to specialist music stations, and services aimed at minority groups and other under-served audiences.

Last month, listeners in areas in North-East England were the first to benefit from this revolution in local radio as a host of new services took to the airwaves.